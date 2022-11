Hellebuyck allowed six goals in the Jet's 6-1 blowout loss to the Wild on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck had an unusually tough night in Minnesota, only saving 33 of 39 shots for a save percentage of .846 on the night. Prior to Wednesday's matchup, the seven-year veteran has been terrific with an 8-4-1 record, a .935 SV% and a 2.07 GAA on the season. There is no cause for concern in Winnipeg, as Hellebuyck should be expected to bounce back in the team's upcoming matchup this Friday against the Stars.