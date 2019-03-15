Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Does just enough against Boston

Hellebuyck held the Bruins to three goals on 39 shots in Thursday's 4-3 home win.

Hellebuyck gave up one goal in each period, which should be viewed as a success considering Boston held a 39-24 edge in shots throughout the contest. While he hasn't come close to repeating the 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage from last season's breakout campaign, the 25-year-old netminder remains one of the league's best sources of wins on a stacked Jets team, with 29 victories in 53 appearances.