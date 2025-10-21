Hellebuyck stopped 32 of 33 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck was beaten by Rasmus Andersson's slap shot in the second period, but that would be the only goal the star netminder would allow. The Jets picked up the slack on offense in the third period and scored two goals to extend their winning streak to five games. For Hellebuyck, it's now four wins in a row, a stretch where he's posted a 1.50 GAA with an impressive .947 save percentage.