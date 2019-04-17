Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Dominant to tie series

Hellebuyck steered away 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's Game 4 win versus the Blues in overtime.

Hellebuyck showed signs of weakness through the first three games, but those weren't visible Tuesday night. The 25-year-old netminder stood strong, allowing just one goal to Vladimir Tarasenko, who was on the power play. The Jets will head home and look to gain their first series lead.

