Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Dominant to tie series
Hellebuyck steered away 31 of 32 shots in Tuesday's Game 4 win versus the Blues in overtime.
Hellebuyck showed signs of weakness through the first three games, but those weren't visible Tuesday night. The 25-year-old netminder stood strong, allowing just one goal to Vladimir Tarasenko, who was on the power play. The Jets will head home and look to gain their first series lead.
