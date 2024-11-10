Hellebuyck made 32 saves in a 4-1 victory against Dallas on Saturday.
Hellebuyck was vying for his third consecutive shutout before the Stars finally solved him with just 1:22 left in the game. Still, he set a franchise record with a shutout streak of 191:47. Hellebuyck is 11-1-0 with a 1.83 GAA, .935 save percentage and three shutouts in that span . The reigning and two-time Vezina Trophy winner could vie for the Hart if he can continue this type of dominance.
