Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 26 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hellebuyck was pulled after two periods, and David Rittich stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third. It was a third loss in four outings for Hellebuyck, who has given up 11 goals over that span. The 29-year-old has done well to limit his struggles this season, but this rough stretch continues his dip from January, when he went 6-6-0 with a 2.75 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 12 games. He's still one of the top goalies for the season with a 26-18-1 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 45 starts, but he's been just okay lately. The Jets will look to get back on track Sunday versus the Islanders.