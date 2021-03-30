Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 30 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck let in an Elias Lindholm power-play goal in the first period before locking things down in the crease. The 27-year-old Hellebuyck is on a roll with wins in his last four starts, allowing just four goals in that span. He's up to 17-9-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 28 games overall. He faces a tougher challenge when the Jets host the North Division-leading Maple Leafs on Wednesday and Friday. Hellebuyck is 1-1-1 with nine goals allowed in three appearances against the Leafs this season.