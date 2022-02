Hellebuyck stopped 36 of 39 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Edmonton's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hellebuyck didn't get a lot of help -- the Jets were out-shot 39-24 on the afternoon, and didn't light the lamp until the third period -- as he fell to 3-5-2 over his last 10 starts, and on the season he carries a 2.82 GAA and .913 save percentage.