Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Downed by Wild

Hellebuyck turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota's final goal came into an empty net. Hellebuyck's been in a bit of a rut to close out 2018 -- this performance was the first time in six games he allowed fewer than three goals, leaving the 25-year-old with a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season.