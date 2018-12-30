Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Downed by Wild
Hellebuyck turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.
Minnesota's final goal came into an empty net. Hellebuyck's been in a bit of a rut to close out 2018 -- this performance was the first time in six games he allowed fewer than three goals, leaving the 25-year-old with a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season.
