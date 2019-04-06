Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws final regular-season start
Hellebuyck will start in goal against host Arizona on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will seek his 34th win of the season, as he goes against a Coyotes team that should be reeling from the fact that it fell just short of the playoffs. Winnipeg's top netminder only has one win in the past five games, so the hope is that he'll show well in this final tune-up ahead of the playoffs.
