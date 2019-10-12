Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws road start in Chicago

Hellebuyck will get the start in goal Saturday when the Jets take on the Blackhawks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

After a shaky outing in Winnipeg's season opener, one that saw Hellebuyck allow five goals on 31 shots, the Jets' netminder has reeled off consecutive wins while allowing three goals on 78 shots. Tonight will be his third straight start, but backup Laurent Brossoit has already been announced as Winnipeg's starter for Sunday's contest versus the Penguins. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks enter Saturday's game having scored seven goals in just two games, however, they've allowed opponents to tickle twine nine times already in 2019-20, so tonight's matchup is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair.