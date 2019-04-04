Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws road start Thursday
Hellebuyck will tend the road goal in Thursday's contest against the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will be back in net after deferring to rookie Eric Comrie for Tuesday's game. He has been decent in his last five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 2.80 GAA and .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck will take on an offense that ranks 10th in the league in terms of goals per game this season (3.16).
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Picks up overtime win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Monday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Impressive effort not enough•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal against visiting Habs•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Has allowed nine goals in last two•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...