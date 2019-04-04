Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws road start Thursday

Hellebuyck will tend the road goal in Thursday's contest against the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will be back in net after deferring to rookie Eric Comrie for Tuesday's game. He has been decent in his last five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 2.80 GAA and .924 save percentage. Hellebuyck will take on an offense that ranks 10th in the league in terms of goals per game this season (3.16).