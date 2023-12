Hellebuyck will be stationed between the pipes in Anaheim on Sunday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Hellebuyck has been borderline untouchable lately. Over his last seven appearances, he's given up just 11 goals on 208 shots, good for a .947 save percentage. He allowed two or fewer goals in each of those seven outings. The 30-year-old is 12-6-1 with 2.47 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 19 games.