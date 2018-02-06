Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws start Tuesday

Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday evening's game against the Coyotes, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck's win over the Avalanche on Saturday not only set a new career high for him in wins (27) but also in shutouts (5), as the young goalie continues his breakout campaign. The 24-year-old will set his sights on a poor Arizona offense that he allowed to score just once in a Nov. 14 win and that ranks 30th in the league with 2.27 goals per game.