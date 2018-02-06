Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Draws start Tuesday
Hellebuyck will tend the twine for Tuesday evening's game against the Coyotes, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck's win over the Avalanche on Saturday not only set a new career high for him in wins (27) but also in shutouts (5), as the young goalie continues his breakout campaign. The 24-year-old will set his sights on a poor Arizona offense that he allowed to score just once in a Nov. 14 win and that ranks 30th in the league with 2.27 goals per game.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Shutout win sets new career mark in wins•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Looking for revenge against Avs•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 28 saves in overtime loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 36 saves in shootout loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting Thursday in Anaheim•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...