Hellebuyck saved 31 of 32 shots during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston.

This was just another in a long line of excellent starts for the American netminder. Hellebuyck sports an impressive 18-4-5 record, .920 save percentage and 2.44 GAA for the campaign, and he should be started confidently in the majority of matchups moving forward. It's also probably best not to overreact to the odd poor outing.