Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops decision in DC
Hellebuyck stopped 15 of 17 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hellebuyck is stumbling towards the finish line of the regular season, allowing less than three goals only twice in his last eight starts and posting a ragged 3.55 GAA and .902 save percentage over that stretch, but he should continue seeing a heavy workload with the Jets trying to fend off the Predators for top spot in the Central Division.
