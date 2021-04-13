Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots Monday in a 4-2 loss to the Senators.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner wasn't at his sharpest in this one. Ottawa tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period when Hellebuyck could only get a piece of Connor Brown's long-distance shot, then the netminder allowed the go-ahead goal midway through the third when he couldn't handle a bouncing puck on a dump-in and Evgenii Dadonov crashed the net to bury the rebound. The defeat ended Hellebuyck's three-game winning streak. He'll try to get back into the win column in Wednesday's rematch.