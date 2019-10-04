Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops high-scoring opener

Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

New York sealed it with an empty-netter after Hellebuyck was pulled for the extra attacker late. This type of game could turn into a common occurrence for the Jets, who still possess plenty of firepower on offense but are depleted on the blue line compared to last season without Dustin Byfuglien (personal) or Jacob Trouba, who was traded to the Rangers in the offseason. Hellebuyck should remain a strong source of wins, but his rate stats might not look pretty at year's end.