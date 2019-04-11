Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops series opener
Hellebuyck permitted two goals on 26 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Hellebuyck and the Jets entered the third period nursing a one-goal lead, but a snipe off the stick of David Perron would tie the game before Tyler Bozak's game-winner with 2:05 remaining in the game would permanently ground the Jets for Game 1. Pinning Wednesday's loss on Hellebuyck is not a fair assessment, as Winnipeg's netminder made several big saves in the loss. Now trailing 1-0 in the series, the Jets will look to even things up Friday.
