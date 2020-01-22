Play

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Drops third straight

Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 29 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to Carolina.

It hasn't been pretty as of late for Hellebuyck, who has allowed 13 goals over his last three starts with an ugly .822 save percentage. He'll get one more chance to right the ship before the All-Star break when Winnipeg heads to Columbus on Wednesday.

