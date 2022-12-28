Hellebuyck saved 24 of 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 11 shots in the first period, and he surrendered a marker on seven shots in the second. Winnipeg's final goal was scored on an empty net. Hellebuyck dropped to 16-9-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage in 26 starts this season.
