Hellebuyck saved 24 of 27 shots in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 11 shots in the first period, and he surrendered a marker on seven shots in the second. Winnipeg's final goal was scored on an empty net. Hellebuyck dropped to 16-9-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage in 26 starts this season.