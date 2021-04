Hellebuyck allowed three goals on six shots before he was pulled at the 11:59 mark of the first period of Thursday's game against Toronto. Winnipeg lost 5-3.

Hellebuyck got no help from teammates, who started the game half asleep. By the time they woke up, he was on the bench. Hellebuyck has scuffled recently with a 1-3 record with 10 goals allowed in those three losses. He should rebound quickly, so keep him rolling. He's too good to stick on your bench.