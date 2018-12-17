Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 15th victory
Hellebuyck made 43 saves in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Lightning.
Hellebuyck racked up six victories in his previous seven outings and appears to have shaken off an inconsistent start to the season. The 25-year-old is still four wins behind league leader Marc-Andre Fleury (19), but is making his case to be in consideration for the Vezina Trophy once again this year.
