Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 20th win

Hellebuyck won his 20th game of the season by stopping 42 of 44 shots during Friday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Hellebuyck hit the 20-win mark in style Friday, and he's quickly established himself as an excellent fantasy asset in all settings with a solid .921 save percentage and 2.45 GAA complementing the victories. There is still a little too much game-to-game inconsistency for the American to boast matchup-proof status, but owners risk missing out on a gem whenever they fade him. It's worth noting that Winnipeg will definitely be tested over the coming weeks with Mark Scheifele (upper body) out long term, though.

