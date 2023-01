Hellebuyck kicked out 20 of 21 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes on Sunday.

Hellebuyck was beaten by Clayton Keller at 11:02 of the second period, but the goaltender otherwise had an ideal game. He improved to 22-10-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage in 33 contests this season. Hellebuyck's allowed two or fewer goals in six of his last seven games.