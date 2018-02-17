Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 30th win

Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 31 shots Friday, earning a 6-1 win over Colorado and his 30th win of the year.

Hellebuyck didn't have much to worry about in this one, as the Jets built up a big lead in the first two periods, which meant the one goal he did concede ultimately meant nothing. He's won 30 for the first time in his career and is having his best year yet in terms of GAA (2.34) and save percentage (.923). In short, he's a strong option in all formats.