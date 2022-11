Hellebuyck made 40 saves in a 5-0 win against Colorado on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck earned his third shutout of the season. He's on a three-game winning streak, bringing him up to an 11-5-1 record with a 2.29 GAA and .931 save percentage in 17 contests. Hellebuyck's only gotten four of Winnipeg's 21 games off so far and the Jets are expected to continue to lean heavily on him.