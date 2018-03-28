Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns 40th win

Hellecbuyck saved 28 of 32 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win against Boston.

Three of Boston's four goals came on the power play, including one with a 5-on-3 advantage, so Hellebuyck's final stat line doesn't completely represent his solid even-strength play. The American now sports a 40-11-9 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.38 GAA for the campaign, which includes a dominant 28-5-2 mark at Bell MTS Place. Upcoming road games against Chicago, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal are up next for Hellebuyck and the Jets.

