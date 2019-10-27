Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns close win

Hellebuyck stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the Flames on Saturday.

Hellebuyck did a good job of keeping the Jets' deficit at one goal until Josh Morrissey came up big on the power play late in the third period. The 26-year-old goalie then became a winner with Bryan Little's overtime tally. For the year, Hellebuyck has a 5-4-0 record with a 2.21 GAA and a .933 save percentage. The Jets begin a three-game road trip Tuesday in Anaheim -- expect Hellebuyck to see two starts during their travels.