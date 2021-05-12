Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots in a 5-0 win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

Hellebuyck missed Monday's game versus the Canucks with what he described as a "mild jam," Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. It didn't seem to bother Hellebuyck much Tuesday as he logged his fourth shutout of the season. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 23-17-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 44 contests. The Jets' regular season ends Friday versus the Maple Leafs, but with no postseason seeding on the line, it's unclear if Hellebuyck will make the start or take additional time off for rest ahead of the playoffs.