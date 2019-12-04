Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns fourth straight win

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Dallas.

Hellebuyck has been locked in as of late, yielding just two goals combined over his last three starts with a .976 save percentage during that stretch. The 26-year-old has been terrific all season long, but really elevated his play in November with a .944 save percentage for the month. Hellebuyck and the Jets have a return date at Dallas on Thursday.