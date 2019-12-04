Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns fourth straight win
Hellebuyck made 26 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Hellebuyck has been locked in as of late, yielding just two goals combined over his last three starts with a .976 save percentage during that stretch. The 26-year-old has been terrific all season long, but really elevated his play in November with a .944 save percentage for the month. Hellebuyck and the Jets have a return date at Dallas on Thursday.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set for 21st start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Blanks Ducks for second shutout•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Starting in Anaheim•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Spectacular in Wednesday's win•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Set to face surging Sharks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pulls out relief win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.