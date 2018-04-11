Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Earns Game 1 start
Hellebuyck will be the home starter for Game 1 against the Wild on Wednesday.
This season Hellebuyck emerged as a force, posting a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage in 67 games. He also notched 44 wins, a record for an American-born goalie. While the Wild struggled defensively on the road, they scored 2.80 goals per game away from home, which ranked a reasonable 15th.
