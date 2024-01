Hellebuyck turned aside 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Hellebuyck still hasn't lost in regulation since the start of December. In that span, he's gone 9-0-2 without allowing more than three goals in any of those 11 games. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best hockey right now, improving to 19-6-3 with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage on the year. With the Jets in the middle of a back-to-back, expect Hellebuyck to get some rest Friday when they visit the Ducks.