Hellebuyck surrendered two goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Montreal.

Hellebuyck got a bit of a break after facing a staggering 92 shots over his previous two starts. He improved to 5-2-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .929 save percentage in eight games. The Jets leaned heavily on Hellebuyck last season, starting him in 66 games, and he's likely to get a similar workload in 2022-23 as long as he stays healthy.