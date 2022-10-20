Hellebuyck made 30 saves Wednesday as the Jets outlasted the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime.

Hellebuyck, who was up and down during his opening two starts this season, kept his composure Wednesday as the Avalanche rallied from a 3-1, second-period deficit. Hellebuyck opened the season with a standout 40-save performance against the Rangers but followed it up with a meandering loss to the Stars. Fantasy managers are eager to know if Hellebuyck is serving notice with Wednesday's win?