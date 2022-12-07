Hellebuyck made 39 saves during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Panthers.

Hellebuyck withstood near-constant pressure during the second stanza, turning aside 25 shots to eventually earn his milestone victory. The 29-year-old netminder has claimed five consecutive decisions, yielding 10 goals on 177 shots during the streak. Hellebuyck, who helped the Jets earn their fifth win in six games Tuesday, improved to 13-5-1.