Hellebuyck made 23 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Flames.

Calgary jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes before Hellebuyck and the Jets rallied to win it in the extra session. Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, posted an .885 save percentage for the contest but will get a chance to improve that mark during next year's three-game road swing through Toronto and Ottawa.