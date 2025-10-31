Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Hellebuyck has won his last two starts despite allowing three goals each time, as the offense has provided him enough support. Hellebuyck remains a strong choice in all formats, but his recent outings haven't been the best -- at least for his lofty standards. He's posted a 3.00 GAA with a .901 save percentage while going 2-1-0 over his last three starts.