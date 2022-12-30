Hellebuyck surrendered two goals on 22 shots in a 4-2 victory over Vancouver on Thursday.

Hellebuyck was beaten just 41 seconds into the game, but he settled down after that, which allowed the Jets to battle back. He improved to 17-9-1 with a 2.37 GAA and .926 save percentage in 17 games this season. Hellebuyck lost his previous two games while allowing six goals.