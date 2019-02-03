Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Eighth win in last 10 games

Hellebuyck made 26 saves in a 9-3 win over Anaheim on Saturday.

He's won three straight and eight of his last 10 starts. Hellebuyck has struggled this season to return to his Vezina-caliber production from 2017-18. But this recent run could signal improving stats post-break. Hellebuyck improved to 24-14-1.

