Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Elects salary arbitration

Hellebuyck filed for salary arbitration Thursday.

Hellebuyck was fantastic in 2017-18, compiling a highly impressive 44-11-9 record while posting a 2.36 GAA and .924 save percentage in 67 appearances. The 25-year-old netminder is undoubtedly a huge part of the Jets' plans for the future, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign a long-term deal with Winnipeg prior to his arbitration hearing.