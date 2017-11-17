Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's shootout win over the Flyers.

Hellebuyck was fantastic against the Coyotes on Tuesday and he carried that strong play into Thursday's battle with the Flyers. The 24-year-old own a remarkable 10-1-2 record this season and has played a major role in the Jets' turnaround. Hellebuyck owns a .930 save percentage and is locked into the starting role, so make sure you use him well.