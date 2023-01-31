Hellebuyck allowed two goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hellebuyck and the Jets faced a 2-0 deficit early in the third period before turning things around for a comeback win. This was Hellebuyck's second win over his last seven outings, and just the third time in that span he's allowed two or fewer goals. The 29-year-old's rather rough January has taken a little bit of the shine off an otherwise strong season -- he's at 24-15-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .923 save percentage through 40 outings. His next appearance will be for the Central Division at the All-Star Game on Saturday.