Hellebuyck posted a 32-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Hellebuyck had lost his last five decisions entering Wednesday, but the Flames weren't able to get anything past him. The 27-year-old has three shutouts in 42 games this season. He improved to 22-16-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The Jets' victory Wednesday clinched their playoff spot, so Hellebuyck may yield a game or two to Laurent Brossoit down the stretch.