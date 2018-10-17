Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Erases three-goal lead

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The Jets were up 4-1 early in the second period, but Hellebuyck allowed three goals in the third period. Blame Connor McDavid, as the 21-year-old scored twice and added two helpers to force overtime, where Darnell Nurse completed the comeback. Hellebuyck now sports a 2-3-0 record with a .906 save percentage on the season.