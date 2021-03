Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 39 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Only a third-period Nils Hoglander tally beat Hellebuyck, who was 1:25 away from his second straight shutout. Despite the late goal against, it was still a great outing from the 27-year-old goalie. He improved to 15-9-2 with a 2.65 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 26 games. The Michigan native will likely start again Friday versus the Flames in the first half of a back-to-back.