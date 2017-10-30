Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Excellent in win over Penguins
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Penguins.
Hellebuyck has been shutting the door lately and has run away with the starting gig. He hasn't given up more than three goals in any outing this season and has put up back-to-back 30-plus-save victories. The 24-year-old is a very reliable fantasy option in the cage given his 6-5-1 record and .937 save percentage. Use him well.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Receives Sunday's starting nod•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Losses to Pens in overtime•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Friday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Wins third straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...