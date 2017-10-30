Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's win over the Penguins.

Hellebuyck has been shutting the door lately and has run away with the starting gig. He hasn't given up more than three goals in any outing this season and has put up back-to-back 30-plus-save victories. The 24-year-old is a very reliable fantasy option in the cage given his 6-5-1 record and .937 save percentage. Use him well.