Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Exits after half a period
Hellebuyck yielded three goals on just nine shots in 11:35 during a 6-3 loss to the Flames on Wednesday. The lone positive to his shortest outing of the season was the Jets came back enough for Hellebuyck to not take the defeat.
It was the first time all season Hellebuyck received the yank. It was unexpected too, as he came into the night with a four-game winning streak. Hellebuyck has a good record (9-5-1), but his other numbers aren't close to the same as they were last season when he finished second for the Vezina Trophy. The good news, though, is he was playing a lot better during his four-game win streak. He is 9-5-1 with a .909 save percentage and 2.90 GAA this season.
