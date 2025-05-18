Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 20 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Hellebuyck picked up a couple of shutouts in this season, but he lost all three games in Dallas as well as one in Winnipeg. The 31-year-old went 6-7 with a 3.08 GAA and an .866 save percentage over 13 playoff games. Hellebuyck was winless on the road in the postseason, which was a major factor in the Jets' second-round exit, though he remains one of the best regular-season goalies in the league. He'll be the No. 1 between the pipes for the Jets again in 2025-26.