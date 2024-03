Hellebuyck is set to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports Friday.

Hellebuyck has a 32-15-3 record, 2.30 GAA and .923 save percentage in 50 appearances in 2023-24. The 30-year-old goaltender has won three of his past four starts while saving 126 of 133 shots (.947 save percentage). The Islanders rank 20th offensively with 2.97 goals per game, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for Hellebuyck.